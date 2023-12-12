Previous
Hike and trivia by labpotter
Photo 3069

Hike and trivia

Hope and I did a 5.5 mile hike and saw an abandon coal mine! That night at trivia we finally won best team name (I think we got 2nd to last place in points). And while at the bar Daccord got a SHUTOUT! Great night!
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

