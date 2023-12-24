Previous
Next
Merry Christmas! by labpotter
Photo 3081

Merry Christmas!

Hope had to work on Christmas so we celebrated a day early. Rich got me an opossum onesie!!!
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise