Merry Crisis by labpotter
Photo 3082

Merry Crisis

Went to Rich's mom's side (his mum and brother, and actually a lot of the family were still in New Zealand) I finally got to make my ugly sweater and it was memes so I also put QR codes on the sleeves so people could watch the vine/tiktok
25th December 2023

Leslie

