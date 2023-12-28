Previous
Next
Silent Reading by labpotter
Photo 3085

Silent Reading

Heidi and I went to a silent reading event. I brought Camp but ended up actually reading Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall on my phone instead.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise