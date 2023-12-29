Previous
Korean BBQ & Snowy Village
Korean BBQ & Snowy Village

Took Rachel, Darrin, and Ellie to Korean bbq and we passed by a Korean dessert place called Snowy Village. It's kinda like milk snow cones/ice cream.
29th December 2023

