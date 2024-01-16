Previous
Wild bike ride by labpotter
Wild bike ride

Hope went for a run so I biked along, but this path had spots for me to go off the trail into the hills and also it was VERY icy! Only did 9 miles, but also going slow enough to keep pace with Hope.
16th January 2024

Leslie

@labpotter
