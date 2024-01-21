Previous
MILK? by labpotter
Photo 3203

MILK?

Watching the Kraken game and the Maple Leafs just have MILK embroidered on their jersey and I was confused. Yup they are just sponsored by milk I guess. lol
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
