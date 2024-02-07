Previous
Glass Coasters by labpotter
Glass Coasters

We love the little bowls so much Hope's mom made us matching coasters! She HAND MADE these Kraken coasters! HOW AMAZING!!! I especially love the bottom left. So well done. Rich also got a set of magic coasters as well.
7th February 2024

Leslie

@labpotter
