Mohawk at the beach by labpotter
Photo 3222

Mohawk at the beach

First day of putting up my own mohawk. We headed out to Ocean Shores to stay in an airbnb for Nikki's birthday!!
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
