Goodbye Ocean Shores by labpotter
Photo 3224

Goodbye Ocean Shores

Stayed up way too late playing games and drinking, but had a blast. Also went to a shark store? That was pretty cool. After going in the hot tub I had to wash out the mohawk and I don't hate how it looks/feels down.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
