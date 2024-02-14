Previous
Special Delivery by labpotter
Special Delivery

While I spent the day delivering flowers all over town, Rich ordered me flowers!! It came in a cat flowerpot and I LOVE it. It got to sit in a place of honor in my car while I made my deliveries.

Also While making a delivery of a giant terrarium I walked right into a telephone pole and cut my nose on with my glasses. Oof!
