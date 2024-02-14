Sign up
Photo 3227
Special Delivery
While I spent the day delivering flowers all over town, Rich ordered me flowers!! It came in a cat flowerpot and I LOVE it. It got to sit in a place of honor in my car while I made my deliveries.
Also While making a delivery of a giant terrarium I walked right into a telephone pole and cut my nose on with my glasses. Oof!
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Leslie
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
