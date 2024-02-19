Previous
Kraken Vs. Wings
Kraken Vs. Wings

Like last year Rich got me tickets to see the Red Wings play the Kraken, and it just so happened to be the Lunar New Year as well. And it was a great game going into OT.
Leslie

