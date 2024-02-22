Previous
TWO YEARS by labpotter
Photo 3235

TWO YEARS

For our 2 year anniversary Rich and I went to Las Vegas. It's kinda a tradition to have Margaritaville on our anniversary so that's what we did.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
