Area 15 and coyote ugly by labpotter
Area 15 and coyote ugly

We went to Omega Mart and it was weird and fun. We also rode the The Big Apple Coaster in New York, NY and ended the night at Coyote Ugly. After Matt and Hope called it a night Rich and I went back to Losers to dance.
Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
