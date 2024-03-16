Marathon!

HOPE RAN A MARATHON!



We woke up early to cheer her on. I walked to the bridge where the race passed by twice. It was a good thing I was there because it was really unclear what direction the runners were supposed to be going and there was only one official race volunteer working at the intersection.



That seemed to be a theme with this race, it sounds like a lot of people got turned around during the run north of the bridge.



So proud of Hope for finishing a marathon and especially this one as its a trail run with a lot of elevation.



After she finished we went back to the campsite for dinner and played Shadows in the Forest which uses a light to cast shadows and relies on line of sight and shadows hiding the forest spirits. It was awesome playing it for the first time in the dark in the forest.