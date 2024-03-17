Previous
St. Patrick's Day by labpotter
St. Patrick's Day

We took Hope, Matt, and Christi to UW campus to enjoy the cherry blossoms and took a bunch of photos there. We also obviously stopped by my favorite restaurant Shawn O'Donnell's to pick up corned beef and boxty cakes.
