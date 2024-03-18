Sign up
Photo 3260
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Jasmine and Ariel are 12 years old today!
We enjoyed the nice weather and hung out outside and even used the bonfire in the backyard. Too bad the girls are indoor only.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Leslie
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
