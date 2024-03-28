Previous
Kraken Pride Night by labpotter
Photo 3270

Kraken Pride Night

Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks. First game that Rich's brother has been to. We won 4-2
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
901% complete

