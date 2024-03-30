Previous
Next
Sakura Con - Day 2 by labpotter
Photo 3272

Sakura Con - Day 2

We cosplayed as the medics from Demon Slayer and we went to a Demon Slayer photo meetup. We also met up with one of Rich's friends who is a photographer who did some really great cosplay portraits for us.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact