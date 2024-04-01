Previous
April Fools?! by labpotter
Photo 3274

April Fools?!

Woke up to a cat throwing up all over me in bed. Good morning, time to do laundry.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
