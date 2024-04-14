Previous
Craft & Coffee by labpotter
Photo 3285

Craft & Coffee

Crafting get together at Vita at KEXP near the space needle. It was actually really cool to see so many people all bring their project and hang out. It was way more crowded than I expected.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
Photo Details

