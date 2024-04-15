Previous
Bug Zapper by labpotter
Photo 3286

Bug Zapper

We've been finding these inside the house! We've found a few in the master bathroom, and this one I found in the living room. I HATE bugs that fly so Rich has been great running to my rescue to take care of them for me.
15th April 2024

Leslie

@labpotter
