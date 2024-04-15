Sign up
Photo 3286
Bug Zapper
We've been finding these inside the house! We've found a few in the master bathroom, and this one I found in the living room. I HATE bugs that fly so Rich has been great running to my rescue to take care of them for me.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Leslie
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
