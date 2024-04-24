Previous
Cutting it close by labpotter
Cutting it close

2 miles to empty in the gas station line. The entire drive over I thought this was gonna be the time it ran out on the way. There was traffic on the highway and every time the distance to empty dropped my heart sunk with it.
Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
