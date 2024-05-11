Previous
Aurora Borealis by labpotter
Aurora Borealis

View from the hammock of the northern lights. They are much more impressive on camera than they are in real life but it was amazing to be able to see them from this far south.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
