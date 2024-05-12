Previous
Ocean Shores by labpotter
Ocean Shores

We drove to ocean shores to go clamming with Rich's dad side, then drove home to hang out with his mom's side. It was a long long day of family time.
Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
