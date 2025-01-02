Christmas Quilts!

Started quilts for Joel and Tess all the way back in 2023 but never finished them in time for xmas. The top of Joel's quilt has been done for over a year but I was scared to actually quilt it with the batting and the backing, but I needed to finish these while the kidos are still kids. I've given up on finishing Tess's EPP quilt for her, if I ever finish it, it'll be mine. I've spent way too much of myself on hand stitching that quilt to give it away at this point. Instead knitted a quick blanket for her instead. Finally got them sent out today.