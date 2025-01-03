Previous
Next
New project by labpotter
Photo 3199

New project

I have a opossum vest, but now I want a patch hoodie, what better than opossum patches!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
879% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact