GETTING TOO LONG

The mohawk has been so much fun but I am getting a bit tired of how big it is. It hits the roof of my car while I drive and when I sleep with it up I have to sleep like a foot down the bed so it doesn't hit the headboard. This morning I put it up in a french braid at the chiropractor's office then made the choice to make the big cut. I did it on my own just cut at my hair while it was down, then put it up to make sure it was kinda even then washed it out so that I could do a little more trimming and then died it a darker blue (blueish purple because of the pink). Happy to have it still in a mohawk but a little more manageable now.