New Meds

ugggg. Took my new meds for the first time and felt paralyzed most of the day. Finally made my way downstairs for food at like 3pm and made it to the couch and got stuck there for the rest of the night. Watched the Kraken hockey game (vs. Penguins we won 4-2). Then couldn't leave the couch so I stayed and watched the entire first season of School Spirits on Netflix and was stuck downstairs till after midnight. Had to skip trivia because I was too dizzy and unsafe to drive.