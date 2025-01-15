Previous
Next
Goodbye TikTok hello Red Book by labpotter
Photo 3209

Goodbye TikTok hello Red Book

Since the ban is likely going into effect the memes have been amazing as we watch this platform radicalize.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
879% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact