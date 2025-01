Here's to Healthy

2nd day taking my new meds worked so much better than the first. Still had a headache but was functional. I realized today that I haven't touched this website since last January! oops. So today I backlogged Jan 15 2024-March 14 2024.



Rich has asked that I start trying to eat healthier and we kinda did. I cooked up a burger patty, added an egg. And we split a caesar salad.