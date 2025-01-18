Hockey and Sushi

Rich wanted to go to some magic thing this morning and dragged me along. It actually ended up being the Tacoma Card Show, and there wasn't really a lot of magic cards, but there were a bunch of sports cards. I ended up getting 6 hockey player cards, and Rich almost walked out empty handed (but did end up getting two packs of magic cards).



We also met up with Darrin and Rachel to make sushi rolls. It was actually a lot easier than I thought it would be and was delicious! They brought their kiddo and she and when she came upstairs with me to play with the cats she saw my giant collection of opossum stuffed animals. She wanted to draw opossums with me! I'm not gonna turn that down. She even asked that I bring down a opossum to help us. :)



After they left we turned on the Kraken game (against LA Kings) we had a fantastic game winning 4-2, and Schwartz got the franchise's 4th HAT TRICK!!!



Great end to a great night.