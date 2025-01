HOCKEY

Tara bought these tickets to take her father in law, but he got sick and couldn't go. So I got to go instead! A bit of a bummer because Hope was in town and I only got to see her briefly before I left for the game. These seats were fantastic, not lower bowl, but first row of the balcony.



Game sucked. 0-3 Capitals kicked our asses, but it was Tara's first time at Climate Pledge.