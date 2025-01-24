Previous
Next
Line Dance by labpotter
Photo 3298

Line Dance

Cheer Seattle had a fundraiser at Admiral and it was a blast. They taught 3 line dances. They also had some type of live stream and I know I was in it but I can't find it online. I wish I could so I could remember the dances again later.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact