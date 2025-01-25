Previous
Too Much Of A Good Thing by labpotter
Too Much Of A Good Thing

Rich got us 10 avocados and I've been trying to use them up but it's really too much. This is scrambled egg with avocado mixed in, on a bagel. It's delicious but I'm almost sick of avocados at this point.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Leslie

