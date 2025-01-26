Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3300
Pico Park
Woke up early enough to go to yoga, I haven't gone since Dec 19! I'm still paying monthly and obviously that's not worth it anymore. So today I cancelled my monthly payments to save some money.
Stopped at Starbucks (my parents gave me a very generous gift card for christmas) and the baristas there are so cute. They really did perk up my day!
Game night at our house, and I talked Rich into getting Pico Park. I may have gotten a little bit bossy and loud but I had SO MUCH FUN!
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
3301
photos
0
followers
0
following
904% complete
View this month »
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close