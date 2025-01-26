Pico Park

Woke up early enough to go to yoga, I haven't gone since Dec 19! I'm still paying monthly and obviously that's not worth it anymore. So today I cancelled my monthly payments to save some money.



Stopped at Starbucks (my parents gave me a very generous gift card for christmas) and the baristas there are so cute. They really did perk up my day!



Game night at our house, and I talked Rich into getting Pico Park. I may have gotten a little bit bossy and loud but I had SO MUCH FUN!