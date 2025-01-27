Previous
spring rolls by labpotter
Photo 3301

spring rolls

We are still finishing the leftover sushi ingredients. I made spring rolls with avocado, cucumber, and imitation crab. Delicious, healthy, and easy to make. Rich was right it probably is a good thing that I'm eating a bit more healthy.
27th January 2025

Leslie

@labpotter
