Patch Hoodie by labpotter
Photo 3349

Patch Hoodie

Been working on this hoodie for a while now, but I made some big progress on stitching, Then realized I'd still have some big holes so moved to the computer to make a few more patches.

Took my meds today (3rd time on this med) and slept for a few hours but overall I felt amazing today!!!
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
