Split Sweater by labpotter
Photo 3354

Split Sweater

Did 3 practice hoodies (1 pink/blue, 2 gray/black) then got to my Red Wings/Kraken hoodies. My parents sent me Costco RW hoodies, and I got the exact same Kraken hoodie and they matched PERFECTLY. SO SO happy with how they turned out!!
3rd February 2025

Leslie

labpotter

