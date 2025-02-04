Previous
Red Wings x Kraken
Photo 3355

Red Wings x Kraken

Rich gets us tickets for the Red Wings x Kraken game for our anniversary every year and this game was amazing. Everyone Loved our split sweaters, we got so many compliments. The game went into overtime and the Wings ended up winning!
4th February 2025

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
