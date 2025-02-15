Previous
Next
Play Dead by labpotter
Photo 3366

Play Dead

Had the idea to use an ambigram for "play dead" on the hood so that it would read if the hood was on or not. Found an ambigram generator online and found a font I liked for it.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
963% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact