Another Ambigram by labpotter
Photo 3368

Another Ambigram

I liked the Play Dead ambigram I made so much that I thought about making more this is for Seattle/Detroit and Kraken/Red Wing. Unfortunately these didn't turn out nearly as good.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

@labpotter
