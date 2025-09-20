Previous
KP part 2 by labpotter
Photo 3371

KP part 2

Like what Rich and I did KP had two weddings, a white wedding and a Lao wedding. This was her more traditional Lao wedding, and it was so cool to see her traditions, and food.
20th September 2025

