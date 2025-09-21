Previous
State Fair by labpotter
Photo 3372

State Fair

Did the Puyallup. We went to the state fair with a bunch of Rich's family and the boys ate deep fried butter. No thanks.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
