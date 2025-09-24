Camp

One of the things I like about going to so many days of Kraken training camp, is getting to know the other fans and getting to see players interact with each other more casually than during games. One of the fans who have been to the same days of camp as me has a young baby. Today while the players set up nets on the one side of the ice to play a shorter game. Gru waved to the fan with the baby telling her to move so that they weren't in the path of any flying pucks. Good thing he did to because they hit a couple pucks out at the stands.