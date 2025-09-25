Previous
BotF by labpotter
Photo 3376

BotF

Battle of the Fandoms starts on the 26th, so I got ready today, making my avatar in animal crossing on the switch. I've been doing that since 2020 and it's kinda a thing now. Running for Team Witchy Way. Then stayed up to do an indoor midnight mile.
25th September 2025

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
Leslie
950% complete

