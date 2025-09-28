Previous
Next
Camp with Nikki by labpotter
Photo 3379

Camp with Nikki

Nikki has never been to a hockey game! Took her to training camp and let her borrow a hoodie to fit in. I've never had a training camp puck but one came up and hit her in the foot! After practice we went to the 32 bar above the ice.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact