Previous
Next
Quilt by labpotter
Photo 3380

Quilt

Felt motivated to plan more of my hockey quilt. Got some more cool fabrics and I know I wanna make a hockey rink on the back side. While I was out on my BotF walk the neighborhood lost power. Luckily we got it back within a few hours.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact