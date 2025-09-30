Previous
Walk everywehere by labpotter
Walk everywehere

Went to the dentist and afterwards walked 4 miles in the area down to the library and downtown. Didn't quite hit 15 miles before going to Trivia so during the breaks Jeff and I did laps of the bock to get more miles.
