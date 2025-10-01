Previous
Happy October by labpotter
At trivia yesterday Tara lent me their walking pad and I walked while watching Slender man. Maybe it was because I walk walking and had the lights on but meh, I didn't think it was particularly spooky.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
